Fire and Ice: Historic and Archeological Research at Fish Camp/Summerdale California

February 5, 2018 - Enjoy a Fireside Chat at the Mariposa Museum and History Center on Sunday, February 18th at 2:00 p.m. The museum is located at 5119 Jessie Street in Mariposa.

Admission is free for this event.

The talk will summarize the preliminary findings of Archaeological and Historical Research by Dr. John Pryor, his students and Native Americans as part of the mitigation for impacts due to the construction of the Silvertip Lodge at Fish Camp California.  The archaeological site has a rich prehistory and history. There is evidence of Native Americans living along the banks of Big Creek from the Middle Archaic (around 3000 years ago) up to historic times.

John Pryor is a California Archaeologist with over 45 years of field experience mostly working in California, but has also done a bit of archaeology in England, and the Eastern US.  This work has spanned experiences that started doing traditional academic archaeology to doing Cultural Resources Management to over the last 15 years primarily work as a consultant for Native American Tribes in California. 

He is currently a Full Professor in the Anthropology Department at CSU-Fresno. 

For more information about the Mariposa Museum and History Center, visit their website at MariposaMuseum.com.

