High-Country Health Food and Cafe in Mariposa California



>
'Click' Here for All Creatures Veterinary Hospital in Mariposa, CA
'Click' Here for All Creatures Veterinary…
'Click' Here for All Creatures Veterinary Hospital in Mariposa, CA
'Click' for More Info: Butterfly Creek Winery Located in Mariposa, California
'Click' for More Info: Butterfly Creek Winery…
'Click' for More Info: Butterfly Creek Winery Located in Mariposa, California
'Click' Here to Visit: 'Yosemite Bug Health Spa', Now Open.
'Click' Here to Visit: 'Yosemite Bug Health Spa',…
'Click' Here to Visit: 'Yosemite Bug Health Spa', Now Open. "We provide a beautiful and relaxing atmosphere. Come in and let us help You Relax"
'Click' for More Info: 'Chocolate Soup', Fine Home Accessories and Gifts, Located in Mariposa, California
'Click' for More Info: 'Chocolate Soup', Fine…
'Click' for More Info: 'Chocolate Soup', Fine Home Accessories and Gifts, Located in Mariposa, California
'Click' Here to Visit Happy Burger Diner in Mariposa... "We have FREE Wi-Fi, we're Eco-Friendly & have the Largest Menu in the Sierra"
'Click' Here to Visit Happy Burger Diner in…
'Click' Here to Visit Happy Burger Diner in Mariposa... "We have FREE Wi-Fi, we're Eco-Friendly & have the Largest Menu in the Sierra"
'Click' for More Info: Inter-County Title Company Located in Mariposa, California
'Click' for More Info: Inter-County Title Company…
'Click' for More Info: Inter-County Title Company Located in Mariposa, California
'Click' for More Info: Laura Lee’s Auto Sales in Mariposa & Oakhurst Locations… “I can find any car you want!”
'Click' for More Info: Laura Lee’s Auto Sales in…
'Click' for More Info: Laura Lee’s Auto Sales in Mariposa & Oakhurst Locations… “I can find any car you want!”
'Click' for More Info: ‘Mariposa Museum & History Center’ Located in Historic Mariposa, California
'Click' for More Info: ‘Mariposa Museum & History…
'Click' for More Info: ‘Mariposa Museum & History Center’ Located in Historic Mariposa, California
‘Click’ for Mariposa Auto Trim: Get Your Glass Repaired or Replaced at ‘Mariposa Auto Trim’ in Mariposa, California
‘Click’ for Mariposa Auto Trim: Get Your Glass…
‘Click’ for Mariposa Auto Trim: Get Your Glass Repaired or Replaced at ‘Mariposa Auto Trim’ in Mariposa, California
'Click' for More Info: Laura Lee’s Now Offers Mini Barns in Mariposa & Oakhurst Locations… Rent to Own - FREE Delivery Within 30 Miles, Order by Phone
'Click' for More Info: Laura Lee’s Now Offers…
'Click' for More Info: Laura Lee’s Now Offers Mini Barns in Mariposa & Oakhurst Locations… Rent to Own - FREE Delivery Within 30 Miles, Order by Phone
'Click' for More Info: ‘California State Mining & Mineral Museum’ Located in Mariposa, California
'Click' for More Info: ‘California State Mining &…
'Click' for More Info: ‘California State Mining & Mineral Museum’ Located in Mariposa, California
'Click' for More Info: Sugar Pine Café Located in Historic Mariposa, California
'Click' for More Info: Sugar Pine Café Located in…
'Click' for More Info: Sugar Pine Café Located in Historic Mariposa, California

Details

December 20, 2020 - SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in the U.S. District Court for the District of becerra official ca agMassachusetts in support of a lawsuit by environmental organizations challenging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rule redefining “waters of the United States” under the Clean Water Act. Attorney General Becerra and New York Attorney General Letitia James are currently leading a multistate coalition in a separate lawsuit challenging the rule in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. In Friday’s amicus brief, the coalition argues that the rule conflicts with the Clean Water Act and harms the states. 

“Clean water is a fundamental right and one that we intend to fight for,” said Attorney General Becerra. “That’s why we filed our lawsuit in May challenging the Trump Administration’s unlawful assault on the Clean Water Act – and that’s why we’re filing this brief.” 

The definition of “waters of the United States” under the Clean Water Act is critical to maintaining a strong federal foundation for water pollution control and water quality protection that preserves the integrity of our waters. While the Clean Water Act has resulted in dramatic improvements to water quality in the United States, its overriding objective has not yet been achieved. Many of the nation’s waters fail to meet water quality standards. The 2015 Clean Water Rule enacted during the Obama Administration provided much-needed clarity and consistency in federal Clean Water Act protections. It specifically included within the scope of protected waters, the headwaters of rivers and creeks as well as other non-traditionally navigable waters, such as wetlands and ephemeral streams, which have significant impact on downstream water quality. 

The 2020 rule narrows the definition of “waters of the United States” to eliminate federal protections for many of California’s waterways, including waters that the state relies on for drinking water, wildlife habitat, agriculture, and recreation.

In the amicus brief, the coalition argues that the rule is unlawful and should be vacated because it

  • Is contrary to the Clean Water Act’s text, structure, and purpose to maintain and restore the integrity of the Nation’s waters; and
  • Will result in significant harms to the States—especially downstream States— due to reduced water quality protection nationwide.

Attorney General Becerra joins the attorneys general of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia in filing the amicus brief. 

A copy of the amicus brief can be found here.
Source :CA. DOJ

CASA
of Mariposa County

CASA ad