High-Country Health Food and Cafe in Mariposa California

'Click' Here for All Creatures Veterinary Hospital in Mariposa, CA
'Click' Here for All Creatures Veterinary…
'Click' Here for All Creatures Veterinary Hospital in Mariposa, CA
'Click' for More Info: Butterfly Creek Winery Located in Mariposa, California
'Click' for More Info: Butterfly Creek Winery…
'Click' for More Info: Butterfly Creek Winery Located in Mariposa, California
'Click' Here to Visit: 'Yosemite Bug Health Spa', Now Open.
'Click' Here to Visit: 'Yosemite Bug Health Spa',…
'Click' Here to Visit: 'Yosemite Bug Health Spa', Now Open. "We provide a beautiful and relaxing atmosphere. Come in and let us help You Relax"
'Click' for More Info: 'Chocolate Soup', Fine Home Accessories and Gifts, Located in Mariposa, California
'Click' for More Info: 'Chocolate Soup', Fine…
'Click' for More Info: 'Chocolate Soup', Fine Home Accessories and Gifts, Located in Mariposa, California
'Click' Here to Visit Happy Burger Diner in Mariposa... "We have FREE Wi-Fi, we're Eco-Friendly & have the Largest Menu in the Sierra"
'Click' Here to Visit Happy Burger Diner in…
'Click' Here to Visit Happy Burger Diner in Mariposa... "We have FREE Wi-Fi, we're Eco-Friendly & have the Largest Menu in the Sierra"
'Click' for More Info: Inter-County Title Company Located in Mariposa, California
'Click' for More Info: Inter-County Title Company…
'Click' for More Info: Inter-County Title Company Located in Mariposa, California
'Click' for More Info: Laura Lee’s Auto Sales in Mariposa & Oakhurst Locations… “I can find any car you want!”
'Click' for More Info: Laura Lee’s Auto Sales in…
'Click' for More Info: Laura Lee’s Auto Sales in Mariposa & Oakhurst Locations… “I can find any car you want!”
‘Click’ for Mariposa Auto Trim: Get Your Glass Repaired or Replaced at ‘Mariposa Auto Trim’ in Mariposa, California
‘Click’ for Mariposa Auto Trim: Get Your Glass…
‘Click’ for Mariposa Auto Trim: Get Your Glass Repaired or Replaced at ‘Mariposa Auto Trim’ in Mariposa, California
'Click' for More Info: Laura Lee’s Now Offers Mini Barns in Mariposa & Oakhurst Locations… Rent to Own - FREE Delivery Within 30 Miles, Order by Phone
'Click' for More Info: Laura Lee’s Now Offers…
'Click' for More Info: Laura Lee’s Now Offers Mini Barns in Mariposa & Oakhurst Locations… Rent to Own - FREE Delivery Within 30 Miles, Order by Phone
'Click' for More Info: ‘California State Mining & Mineral Museum’ Located in Mariposa, California
'Click' for More Info: ‘California State Mining &…
'Click' for More Info: ‘California State Mining & Mineral Museum’ Located in Mariposa, California
'Click' for More Info: Sugar Pine Café Located in Historic Mariposa, California
'Click' for More Info: Sugar Pine Café Located in…
'Click' for More Info: Sugar Pine Café Located in Historic Mariposa, California

Details

May 18, 2021 - The federal income tax deadline has passed for most individual taxpayers. However, some haven't filed their 2020 tax returns or paid their tax due.

irs logoIf an individual taxpayer is owed a refund, there's no penalty for filing late. On the other hand, tax owed and not paid by May 17, 2021 is subject to penalties and interest.

Anyone who didn't file and owes tax should file a return as soon as they can and pay as much as they can to reduce penalties and interest. Electronic filing options, including IRS Free File, are still available on IRS.gov through October 15, 2021, to prepare and file returns electronically.

Taxpayers should then review their payment options. The IRS has information for taxpayers who can't pay taxes they owe.

Some taxpayers may have extra time to file their tax returns and pay any taxes due. This includes some disaster victimstaxpayers living overseas, certain military service members and eligible support personnel in combat zones.

Filing soon is very important because the late-filing and late-payment penalties on unpaid taxes add up quickly. However, in some cases, a taxpayer filing after the deadline may qualify for penalty relief. For those charged a penalty, they may contact the IRS by calling the number on their notice and explain why they couldn't file and pay on time.

Taxpayers who have a history of filing and paying on time often qualify for administrative penalty relief. A taxpayer usually qualifies if they have filed and paid timely for the past three years and meet other requirements. For details, taxpayers should visit the first-time penalty abatement page on IRS.gov.

State filing and payment deadlines may be different from the federal deadline. A list of state tax division websites is available through the Federation of Tax Administrators.
Source: IRS

CASA
of Mariposa County

CASA ad