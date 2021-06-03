High-Country Health Food and Cafe in Mariposa California

Details

June 3, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday issued the following statement regarding the death of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Dominic Vaca:

Sergeant Dominic Vaca san bernadino county sheriff california.1“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Sergeant Vaca in the line of duty. Our thoughts are with his family and friends, and with his colleagues at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who risk their lives daily to serve the community.”

On May 31, 2021, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle driver who fled and later went on foot into the desert during the pursuit. While searching for the suspect, Sergeant Vaca was shot. He was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sergeant Vaca, 43, served with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for 17 years and was assigned to the Morongo Basin Station.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

In honor of Sergeant Vaca, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

Per San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department:

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we report the passing of Sergeant Dominic Vaca, from the Morongo Basin Station.
He served the community with pride and professionalism and will be missed by many.


Fund A Hero: Sgt. Dominic Vaca Memorial Fund

 