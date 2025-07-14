



Update on Monday 6:33 A.M.



Per CAL FIRE: 5% Containment



July 14, 2025 - The Max Fire broke out on the Sierra National Forest shortly after 1:00 P.M. on Sunday afternoon and is located southeast of Barnes Mountain and northeast of Pine Flat Reservoir in Fresno County.

CHP and Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are responding with localized evacuations of forest visitors and campers in Blue Canyon and establishing road closures on Dinkey Creek Road, 10S17, Trimmer Springs Road, and 10S69 Big Creek Road.

A full response was initiated that includes two large air tankers (LATs) along with multiple engines and hand crews. The Sierra National Forest is the lead agency for this wildfire.

The fire is estimated at 300 acres and continuing to grow as it burns north northeast towards Blue Canyon in grass and oak woodland with a rapid rate of spread.

Source: InciWeb